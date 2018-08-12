New poignant tribute planned for Strictly's Bruce Forsyth The popular entertainer passed away aged 89 last August

It's nearly been a year since beloved entertainer Bruce Forsyth passed away at the age of 89, and his family are said to be paying their respects on the first anniversary of his death in a very special way. It has been reported by Strictly Come Dancing presenter's ashes will be buried under the stage of the London Palladium, the very place where he began his successful career in showbiz. The publication states that the family, including Bruce's wife Winelia, 60, are unsure whether they can go ahead with their plan as it requires permission, but it is something that they would very much like to do.

Bruce Forsyth sadly passed away in 2017

Bruce was very much missed during last year's series of Strictly – which marked the first following his death. The opening night was particularly emotional, which saw Tess fight back tears while remembering her good friend, who presented the show with her from 2004 to 2014. The professional dancers on the show paid tribute to Bruce with a special dance, which received a standing ovation from the audience. Following the performance, Tess said: "What a routine. He would have loved that. Our thoughts are with his dear wife Winnie, his children and his great grandchildren. Everyone – and I mean everyone – at Strictly is thinking of you.”

The much-loved entertainer presenter Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly for ten years

National treasure Bruce sadly passed away at the age of 89 after contracting bronchial pneumonia. In October, he was honoured at the 2018 National Television Awards with the entertainment category being renamed in his memory to The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. Wilnelia said of the tribute: "My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have an award named in his honour. Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers. The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."