Cheryl shows off tiny figure in leather trousers as she makes The Greatest Dancer debut

Cheryl has showed no signs of her recent heartache following her split from Liam Payne as started filming new dance show The Greatest Dancer. Looking absolutely incredible in tight leather trousers, the 35-year-old showed off her lithe frame and toned stomach whilst she made her debut on the all-star judging panel alongside Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. The trio will make up the Dance Captains who will be on the search to find the nation's next best dancer.

Fans have since taken to social media to post videos of Cheryl busting some dance moves and waving to the audience. The former X Factor judge, who shares one-year-old son Bear with One Direction's Liam, also hit the stage to perform her single Crazy Stupid Love. The show's account page tweeted: "Our @CherylOfficial dancing to her No.1 hit single #CrazyStupidLove today . We're loving these! #GreatestDancer."

Last week, Cheryl revealed the exciting news about her new role on Instagram, posting a video and saying: "Hi, I've got some exciting news. I am going to be joining the new show called The Greatest Dancer for BBC1. I am going to be joining Oti and Matthew as a dance captain and Alesha and Jordan will be hosting. Stay tuned for more news to my Instagram." Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will host the Saturday primetime show, which is due to air in 2019. The show will feature "dramatic auditions, incredible challenges and remarkable live performances" according to the BBC. Hopeful contestants can take part in the auditions held at the ICC in Birmingham to showcase a variety of dance forms, from ballet and jazz to hip hop and Bollywood.

