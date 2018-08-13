Faye Tozer announced as second celebrity contestant for Strictly 2018 Did you guess this?

The second contestant for the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing line-up was announced on Monday evening during The One Show, and we can't wait! Steps star Faye Tozer revealed that they will be putting on their dancing shoes ahead of next month's new series of the popular BBC One dance show. Speaking of their decision to hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker, they said that they were looking forward to dressing up and despite being one fifth of the popular nineties band, she wasn't as confident as people may think. "Even though I have some experience I don't have any ballroom experience," she added. Alex also joked that Faye might have to dance to Tragedy during her time on the show. Faye will be joining a host of famous faces who will be competing in the dance contest in a bid to win over the judges and viewers at home.

Faye Tozer is joining Strictly

The first celebrity to be taking part in Strictly was revealed as Katie Piper, with the news being announced on BBC News on Monday morning. Katie said that she was very much looking forward to taking part in the show, and that she couldn’t wait to show her two young daughters her new moves. "I can't wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover," she added.

Throughout the next few weeks, the rest of the star-studded line-up will be unveiled. There has been much speculation as to who will be taking part, with popular contestants in the running including ex-EastEnders star Samantha Womack, Davina McCall and Scarlett Moffatt, as well as former Coronation Street star Les Dennis.

More rumoured Strictly contestants

The professional dancers have already been in training since the beginning of the month, with a few new additions to the team. With Brendan Cole and Chloe Hewitt no longer taking part, new dancers Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk have been announced as new additions – meaning the total number of professional dancers will be higher than any previous year. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said at the time: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

