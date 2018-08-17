BBC newsreader Kate Silverton joins Strictly 2018 line-up Kate is the tenth contestant to be announced

Places in the Strictly 2018 line-up are filling up fast, with Kate Silverton announced as the tenth celebrity contestant. The BBC newsreader shared her exciting news during an appearance on The One Show on Friday night. "Thank goodness we don't have to call ourselves cheeses anymore," laughed Kate. "My dancing talent is nada, zilch, nothing."

Kate was previously rumoured to join, with The Sun reporting that the journalist had finally agreed to sign up after being approached by BBC bosses for the past few years. A Strictly insider told the newspaper: "Kate has been at the top of the producers' wish list for more than a decade. But she has always put her career and family above everything. Now she's polishing off her dancing shoes and can't wait to get started. She was asked previously but was reporting on the front line in Iraq and Afghanistan so couldn't do it."

Kate was first approached in 2006 and at the time said: "It would be lovely to learn how to dance, but I've got too much going on journalistically." She now joins the nine other confirmed celebrity contestants: Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, journalist Stacey Dooley, author Katie Piper, This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh, radio presenter Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, vlogger Joe Sugg and Steps singer Faye Tozer.

Kate confirmed her signing on The One Show

Strictly previously announced that this year 18 celebrities would star in the show, meaning that there are still eight names left to be revealed. Blue singer Lee Ryan, I'm a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt, actress Michelle Keegan and actor Les Dennis are all rumoured to be joining. The show returns to screens at the beginning of September.

