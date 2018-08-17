Did you notice Chris Evans' blunder during Ashley Roberts Strictly announcement? Chris Evans let the pussycat out of the bag!

Ashley Roberts has been announced as the ninth contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, but it appears that the former Pussycat Dolls band member was taken by surprise when Chris Evans announced that she would be taking part in the competition before her planned big reveal on his show! Around 40 minutes before the anticipated announcement on BBC Radio 2, which was supposed to take place at 8am, Chris said: "People are texting in saying: 'Can't you tell us who the Strictly contestant is because we're not going to be here when she comes on?' I said it was a she yesterday and it is a she. Well, I could, I suppose, and just do it again. I don't think anybody is going to mind."

Ashley joked about the early reveal

The DJ continued: "It's Ashley Roberts. There you go. Just don't tell anyone I told you, because our loyalty is to our listeners. So there you go. Don't tell anyone because the big reveal is coming up after 8am. You can't get too much publicity, can you?" Ashley took the early reveal in good spirits, and cheekily tweeted: "En route to @achrisevans. Heard ya mentioned my name already. Why did I have to get up so early!?!" Fans were quick to discuss the exciting news, with one writing: "Chuffed you're in it. Stand by though for all the, 'But she's a trained dancer' whiners. Same every year, they bang on and moan... still watch it though don't they?" Another added: "So love this news. You are already my favourite. Know we're going to see some fabulous dances from the Ash. Excited to see an Ashley Paso. You go for it girl."

The official Strictly Twitter site was quick to follow suit, and released Ashley's statement about the show, which read: "I am beyond excited and grateful to be part of the Strictly family! I'm going to put my heart and soul into this new adventure and can't wait to have fun with the team! Bring on the sequins, glitz and glamour!" The 36-year-old also shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "So... the pussycat’s out the bag!! Ahhh sooo beyond excited for this adventure!!! CAN'T WAIT!! #strictly."

