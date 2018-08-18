Kevin Clifton reveals which male contestant the Strictly women want to partner with The Strictly Come Dancing star will be back on screens next month

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2018 are gradually being unveiled by the day, and pro dancer Kevin Clifton has revealed that one male celebrity is already proving very popular among the Strictly female pros. Speaking on Instagram, Kevin said: "Danny John-Jules – there's a rumour going around that you're pretty good and that you might be a good partner to get, and so a lot of the girls are quite excited. And so when we see you, you better be pulling out those moves!"

Kevin, who split from his wife Karen Clifton earlier this year, also revealed who he thinks he will be paired with. "In terms of my partner, who knows? I always have to look at heights because I'm one of the smaller boys," he said. "So, my guess is, I'm not sure, you can only judge when you meet them, but my guess is, and please understand I don't know who I'm going to be partnered with, I swear on my mum's life we have no idea who our partners are going to be.

The rumoured Strictly contestants so far:

Loading the player...

"Obviously we all try and guess in rehearsals. My best guess and bear in mind I usually get it wrong… So far based on height, either Katie Piper, Stacey Dooley or Ashley Roberts. I think the other ones I might not be tall enough for."

MORE: Meghan Markle has a second unbelievable connection to Chelsy Davy

Kevin has starred in the dancing competition since 2013 and makes no secret of his love of the show. He recently defended this year's line-up, in particular vlogger and YouTuber Joe Sugg's signing. After some fans claimed Zoella's brother wasn't famous enough to star on the show, Kevin tweeted: "The fact is, millions of people know @Joe_Sugg and watch his show every week. His following is nearly as big as Strictly's. Why should his viewers not be involved. It's not a members only club…"

Kevin was paired with Susan Calman last year

MORE: Will Kate take after Princess Diana's family holiday tradition?

Defending Joe, who boasts 8.2 million subscribers on his video channel, Kevin continued: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are..." Strictly returns to screens next month, with the big red carpet reveal – when professional dancers find out who they've been partnered with – taking place on Monday 27 August.

Make sure you never miss a STRICTLY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.