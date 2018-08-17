Holly Willoughby's co-star Seann Walsh confirmed for Strictly 2018 The comedian was announced on The One Show

Another day, another round of Strictly announcements. Comedian Seann Walsh is joining this year's line-up, it was revealed on The One Show on Friday evening. Seann, who is known for starring alongside Holly Willoughby in Celebrity Juice and Play to the Whistle, is the eleventh confirmed contestant and was announced shortly after Kate Silverton, who also appeared on the BBC evening show.

He said: "I think i'm as shocked as everyone else. Why am I doing it? I just thought it would be nice to do something where hopefully I'd come out with a skill, and be able to dance. But looking at your faces...." he laughed. "My dancing exprience is jumping up and down until two in the morning."

Seann is the eleventh confirmed contestant

The other confirmed celebrity contestants so far are: Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, journalist Stacey Dooley, author Katie Piper, This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh, radio presenter Vick Hope, cricketer Graeme Swann, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, vlogger Joe Sugg and Steps singer Faye Tozer.

The rumoured Strictly contestants so far:

Strictly previously announced that this year 18 celebrities would star in the show, meaning that there are still eight names left to be revealed. Blue singer Lee Ryan, I'm a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt, actress Michelle Keegan and actor Les Dennis are all rumoured to be joining. The show returns to screens at the beginning of September.

The announcements have been made in a number of ways, including on TV, on the radio and on Twitter. During Thursday's This Morning, Dr Ranj Singh was unveiled as the seventh contestant. He had been sitting hidden in a giant glitterball chair and spun around when his name was called out. "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show," said Dr Ranj. "It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"