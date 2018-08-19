Kevin Clifton reveals exciting news that will delight all Strictly fans This will be fantastic!

Strictly Come Dancing fans listen up, Kevin Clifton has some very exciting news! The professional dancer took to social media over the weekend to reveal his brand-new venture. Kevin told his fans that he is going to launch a Strictly podcast, that's if his fans are up for it! The star was talking during a live broadcast, and told viewers that he loves podcasts, especially football ones as he's a huge football fan – so much so that on Saturday, he went to the Chelsea game with his fellow Strictly pals including Neil Jones. Kevin asked fans to help him suggest a name for the podcast, and we can't wait to hear what he decides!

Kevin has been very vocal about the latest Strictly series, and has been defiantly sticking up for the BBC One dance show on more than one occasion. On Friday the popular programme faced some criticism that some contestants already have previous dance experience. Kevin hit back, responding to one fan who asked what the BBC's logic was in choosing to sign Ashley Roberts – a Pussycat Dolls singer, dancer and choreographer – this year. "Aren't the contestants meant to learn and develop dance genres and techniques over time?" one viewer asked.

He replied on Twitter: "There's always some with dance experience. She will be learning ballroom for the first time. I suck at tap for example. Also @bbcstrictly leaves it to the voter. You vote for your favourite, doesn't have to be the best dancer by the judges." In more tweets, Kevin went on to say he is rubbish at ballet for example.

Kevin also defended the BBC's choice to sign up popular YouTube star Joe Sugg, after some viewers complained that he wasn't famous enough to be on the show. After one fan commented that they had never heard of Joe, who boasts 8.2 million subscribers on his video channel, Kevin replied: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are..."

