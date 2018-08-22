Emmerdale spoilers: Rodney Blackstock dies after collapsing? Your weekly Emmerdale spoilers from Monday 27 August to Friday 24 August

The residents of Emmerdale face more trauma and heartache this week, and you are not going to want to miss a thing! The Blackstock family face their worst fears when Rodney collapses following an argument with Bernice, but will he pull through? Meanwhile, Charity Dingle's court case is in danger of being put at risk when DI Bails comes face to face with her son Ryan. It also looks like Pete Barton is up to no good, when Tracy and Vanessa get suspicious of his behaviour and accuse him of cheating on his girlfriend Rhona Goskirk.

Will Rodney be okay?

Rodney Blackstock dies?

A heartbroken Rodney is furious after finding out that Bernice and Nicola had lied to Misty that he was too sick to go out with her. Disaster then strikes during a heated argument between Rodney and Bernice, as a furious Rodney suddenly collapses. With his life hanging in the balance, Nicola calls for an ambulance, but will her dad be okay?

Daz embarrasses Bernice with his latest job

Bernice and Daz's relationship in crisis?

Bernice has a crush on Dr Cavanagh, and is becoming increasingly annoyed by Daz, who still doesn’t have a job. However, when he does get one, Bernice is left mortified when it transpires it is working as a clown, and to make it even worse, Daz appears in his full outfit. Is this the end of their relationship?

DI Bails causes more misery

Charity and Ryan face danger at the hands of DI Bails

Charity has been reserved about introducing Ryan to her family, but he is delighted when he gets to meet Moses. Charity then decides to plan a meal so that everyone can meet Ryan, but her plans are cut short when Irene calls her in a panic. Arriving at Irene's house, Charity is shocked to find Ryan talking to DI Balis. Confronting him, Balis tells Charity he just wanted to talk to Ryan, but what did he really want? And will Charity finally come clean to her family about Ryan?

Who is the mystery woman Pete is seeing?

Pete is accused of having an affair

Tracy and Vanessa grow suspicious of Pete after he is seen with another woman going into Dale View. After telling Rhona what his boyfriend has been up to, the three join together to confront them. What will Pete have to say on the matter?

