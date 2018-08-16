Oops! Emmerdale director makes Instagram blunder as he reveals this killed-off character is still alive Oh dear…

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans have been playing Cluedo after realising that one of the show's popular characters - who is thought to have died - could well be alive after all. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the soap's director George Siougas shared a picture of himself with Rebecca White actress Emily Head, and her famous dad Anthony Head, who had paid his daughter a visit on set. The trio posed for a photo, which George captioned: "With the great Anthony Head who paid us a set visit today to see his lovely daughter Emily. I feel totally Vampire Slayered! Or should I have dropped to my knees and pulled a Sebastian?"

Emmerdale's Rebecca White is thought to have been killed

George continued: "Picture taken by "@ash.p.x who kicked himself later for not asking to be part of it!" Although the photo was taken down shortly after it was uploaded, it didn’t stop fans from speculating Rebecca's future on Twitter. One wrote: "They are currently filming 8 weeks ahead which means IF Emily Head's character #RebeccaWhite was filming today then those scenes should air week of Monday 8th - Friday 12th October {Week 41}." Another asked: "Is Emily Head aka Rebecca White in @Emmerdale actually leaving? #Emmerdale #RebeccaWhite."

Emily Head with her famous dad Anthony Head

Emily's character was last seen on the show in July, and was held captive in a cabin by her troubled nephew Lachlan White. It has been strongly hinted that Rebecca has been killed by Lachlan, and that her body was dispatched into a suitcase. In next week's episodes, spoilers have revealed that Lachlan will start to panic after Priya Sharma reveals that she has hired a dog patrol for the glamping site where Rebecca was being held in. What's more, Rebecca wrote on the wall "Lachlan is a killer," before her disappearance, and Lachlan will be seen going to great lengths to get rid of the message before Priya appears.

