Emmerdale spoilers: Lachlan White's next murder victim revealed Find out ahead of everyone else what will be happening in the Dales from Monday 20 August

Emmerdale viewers will be in for a treat next week with yet more drama unfolding in the Dales. Lachlan White is by no means stopping his murderous spree, and it looks like Priya Sharma is set to be his next victim when a set of unfortunate events leaves her in serious danger. Elsewhere, Victoria Sugden's feelings for Matty Barton grow stronger, but jealous of his new love interest Abby, the bartender puts her foot in it when she gets the wrong end of the stick, leaving Matty devastated as a result. Kerry Wyatt, meanwhile, is accused of stealing money from Nicola King and the Sharma factory, but will she be able to prove her innocence?

Uh oh!

Priya is cornered by killer Lachlan

Priya is in serious danger when she goes to visit the cabin where Rebecca was held captive. Worried Lachlan goes to great lengths to cover his tracks when Priya reveals that she has hired a dog patrol for the glamping site, not wanting anyone to discover the truth about Rebecca. Lachlan decides to head back to the cabin to deal with any evidence, and is horrified when he discovers the message Rebecca wrote on the wall: "Lachlan is a killer." While the troubled teenager tries to erase the message, he is stopped in his tracks when Priya appears. Will Priya see the message? And if so, what measures will Lachlan go to in order for her to keep quiet about it?

Is Kerry guilty?

Kerry is accused of theft

Kerry and Dan are struggling for money to pay their rent, so much so that Dan's brother Daz reluctantly asks Bernice to ask Nicola for some money. While Jai puts a stop to it, Daz then notices that Nicola has left her bag unattended, containing the factory's money. When Nicola discovers that the money has been taken, fingers soon point in the direction of Kerry, and Nicola and Jai both confront her about it. While Kerry insists that she didn’t take the money, will anyone believe her?

Matty is torn between Abby and Victoria

Victoria and Matty fall out

Victoria is becoming more and more jealous of Matty's budding relationship with Abby, and unaware, he confides in her that he is scared to tell Abby that he is trans. Victoria is later pleased when Matty asks her to spend his birthday with him, but later changes his mind when Abby asks him to do something, although he forgets to tell Victoria. While Victoria tries to hide her disappointment when she finds out that they will no longer be spending the day together, she finds it hard when she sees the pair kissing. Victoria later puts her foot in it when she finds Abby alone, crying, and assuming that it is because Matty has told her about his transition, she tells Abby that she should be more understanding. When she realises that Abby didn’t have a clue, Victoria is left mortified. Will Matty be able to forgive his friend? Or will this see them grow further apart?

