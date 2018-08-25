Janette Manrara might have just let slip the Strictly pairings – and we can't cope They all look so good together…

Professional dancer Janette Manrara delighted fans on Friday by sharing a never-before-seen picture from the Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals which took place this week – and if you take a closer look at it, you might be seeing this year's pairings together for the first time.

The snap, taken at a dancing studio, sees professional dancers and stars posing together for the very first time. Blue's Lee Ryan can be seen with Janette herself, Faye Tozer from Steps is pictured hugging Neil Jones, TV presenter Kate Silverton is holding hands with AJ Pritchard and Ashley Roberts is pictured smiling broadly next to newly-single Kevin Clifton. In the centre of the picture, which has proven very popular with Janette's fans, Giovanni Pernice can be seen next to Capital FM presenter Vick Hope.

This year's Strictly dancers and stars seem to be having a ball

This picture might be a big clue as to who the dancers will be paired with in two week's time. Janette told fans as she shared the snap on social media: "On my way to filming at a secret location for @bbcstrictly! Loving this photo from rehearsal! And you've all been throwing some great names around for my partner & all the suggestions are guys I'd be more than happy to dance with! But what about other couples? Who will be with who? Have you made predictions? And keep throwing in suggestions for me as well! I love it! Such excitement!"

Fans were quick to share their ideal celebrity partner for the dancer, with one writing: "You'll be with Joe [Sugg] for definite." Another one predicted: "I'm so ready to find out the partnerships. I've got a list of predictions... I'm thinking that Joe [Sugg] might be with Amy [Dowden] and you and Lee [Ryan] too?"

Another picture shows the stars and dancers bonding at lunch time

One clever fan of the show was quick to share her knowledge of past pairings, by revealing: "And nearly every year, the youngest dancer always get partnered with the youngest celebrity dancer so I'd reckon @aj11ace [AJ Pritchard] is going to be partnered with @vicknhope."

Unfortunately, fans of the hit BBC dance show, will have to wait two more weeks to find out who will be competing with who to win this year's glitterball trophy. The 2018 pairings will be revealed on 8 September during the Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch show.