Strictly Come Dancing reveals show's launch date and exciting music guests Loyal fans will be happy!

All fifteen celebrity contestants for this year's Strictly Come Dancing series have been revealed and loyal fans are just waiting on one very important moment – the show's launch episode. Well, Strictly viewers don't have to wait any longer because the special day has been revealed – and it's very, very soon.

On 8 September, just two weeks away from now, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will roll out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2018 as they begin their new adventure in Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch.

On the big night, all the stars will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom and discover which professional dancer they will be paired with. Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for the very first time for a spectacular group performance.

The group will be in good company with Craig David, Stefflon Don and Nile Rogers, who will perform a medley of his greatest hits, in attendance.

And let’s not forget our favourite foursome. 'Queen of Latin' and Head Judge Shirley Ballas and legendary judges Dame Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood will also be present, casting their eyes on the class of 2018 for the very first time.

Since the last two contestants were announced earlier this week, the celebrities have been busy rehearsing. Also busy with meetings and rehearsals is the show's head of makeup, Lisa Armstrong. Ant McPartlin's ex was pictured leaving several meetings this week carrying mood boards full of makeup and hair inspiration for this year's show.

Lisa glowed as she showed off her summer tan in denim shorts, a V neck jumper and tan ankle boots. The dance show's makeup artist also showed off her newly-dyed lilac-hued locks, which has been a hit with her fans.