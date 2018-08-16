Janette Manrara admits the one thing she's worried about for this year's Strictly series Uh oh...

Janette Manrara has opened up about the recent celebrity announcements for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and admitted that she's nervous as to who she'll be partnered with this year. Speaking in a video on her Instagram Stories, she said: "I'm definitely nervous - actually more excited – I get excited every year to find out who I'm gonna get… I have had the most amazing celebs so far… Who's it gonna be? Anyways, stay tuned guys, more to be announced this week – more nerves and excitement, eek!"

Instagram: @Jmanrara

She also asked her followers what they think of the contestants so far, saying: "I'm excited – the girls look awesome, the boys look so cool as well. I think it's going to be a really good year."

So far, the BBC have announced that Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope and Graeme Swann will be part of the line-up – and more celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks. Steps star Faye said of her involvement: "Being on Strictly is literally a dream come true! It's everything my nine-year-old self ever wanted from showbiz and I’m going to relish every moment!"

Earlier in the week, fellow professional Kevin Clifton defended the dance show's decision to sign up YouTuber Joe Sugg to the 2018 series – after some viewers complained that he isn't famous enough to compete. After one fan commented that they had never heard of Joe, who boasts 8.2 million subscribers on his video channel, Kevin replied: "Why do they have to be on TV a lot to be well known. And YouTube is TV. Just a different screen. He will bring in new viewers that never would watch Strictly and would have no idea who any of us ballroom dancers are..."

At the time of the announcement, Kevin also tweeted: "The reason I think @Joe_Sugg is such a great signing for @bbcstrictly is he has a HUGE young following (over 8million youtube subscribers) that because of him may watch Strictly and become dance fans. So much potential for inspiring kids to dance here."