Janette Manrara rivals husband Aljaz Skorjanec's Strictly Come Dancing 'boys' photo The couple playfully teased each other on Twitter

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara found the best way to rival her husband Aljaz Skorjanec's latest photo from rehearsals. Janette took to Twitter to share a group selfie with her fellow pro girls, writing: "What boys?" The ladies were pictured pouting and pulling faces at the camera, looking happier than ever as they kickstarted the new series of Strictly. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, with one tweeting: "Yay my favourite girls are back." Another wrote, "Bring on the girls," while a third replied: "Love that photo! So used to seeing you all dressed up and made up, lovely to see you au naturale, beautiful!"

The post comes after Janette's husband Aljaz shared a similar group shot of the boys, which included the likes of Anton du Beke, Kevin Clifton, AJ Pritchard, Gorka Marquez and Pasha Kovalev. The girls were noticeably missing from the snap.

In May, the BBC confirmed that this year's series will be bigger than ever, bringing the total number of professional dancers to 18. They uploaded a picture of all the pros at their first rehearsal on Monday, although 21 dancers appear which suggests that three may be coaches or back-up dancers involved in the big, group routines.

Brendan Cole and fellow dancer Chloe Hewitt were the only two to miss out on a contract renewal, while all the other favourites are returning. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said at the time: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

The first celebrity contestant will be announced later this month, but so far those rumoured to compete include EastEnders actress Samantha Womack, Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, presenter Davina McCall and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill. The red carpet launch will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, with the first episode expected to air later that week.