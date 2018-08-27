Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wow in first official Strictly Come Dancing 2018 snap The countdown is on!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been treated to a first look at presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman in a stunning new photo ahead of the show's return. The presenting duo look glamorous in the new promo shot taken against a backdrop of the iconic glitterball. Tess, 49, donned a pink Amanda Wakeley gown, while Claudia, 46, wowed in a dazzling sequinned dress.

The snap was released just days after it was confirmed the long-awaited series will return to screens on Saturday 8 September. On the big night, Claudia and Tess will welcome the stars into the famous Strictly ballroom and discover which professional dancer they will be paired with. Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for the very first time for a spectacular group performance.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman look glamorous in the new Strictly Come Dancing promo shot

The stars have been busy rehearsing over the last couple of weeks, with the likes of Blue singer Lee Ryan, Steps star Faye Tozer and former Pussycat Doll member Ashley Roberts joining the line-up. With many of the competitors having extensive dancing experience, TV personality Susannah Constantine has admitted to considering hiring a professional dance coach to show her the ropes before the show airs. Writing for the Mail on Sunday, Susannah said: "My husband even found me a local ­professional dance tutor. But I didn't want to get done for cheating. In hindsight, I regret it."

MORE: See every confirmed Strictly contestant for 2018

Loading the player...

See the full Strictly 2018 line-up

The line-up for 2018 also includes including Casualty actor Charles Venn, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, comedian Seann Welsh, news reporter Kate Silverton, journalist Stacey Dooley, This Morning's Dr Ranj, Capital FM presenter Vick Hope, former cricketer Graeme Swann, Danny John Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg, and author and philanthropist Katie Piper.

STORY: See Brendan Cole's exciting Strictly announcement

Former Strictly professional dancer Brendan Cole has announced that he will be writing a new weekly column on the new series of the BBC One show for HELLO! Online. Brendan will be giving his verdict on everything from the judges' comments to the performances of celebrity contestants. "It’s really nice to be joining HELLO!. I’ll be open, honest, frank and positive," he said.