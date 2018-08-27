Strictly Come Dancing star Susannah Constantine admits she considered cheating The 56-year-old wanted a competitive edge against her fellow contestants

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 isn't even back on our screens yet, but one contestant has already confessed to considering cheating in a bid to win. Susannah Constantine said she toyed with "hiring professional help" to prepare her for the show and give her a chance against her trained rivals who she admits to finding "terrifying".

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, Susannah said: "My husband even found me a local ­professional dance tutor. But I didn't want to get done for cheating. In hindsight, I regret it." The 56-year-old came face to face with her rivals, including former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer, when they rehearsed for their first group routine. The experience led Susannah to write: "I’m dismayed to say that some of them are trained dancers and managed to get our first routine down pat while barely breaking sweat."

Susannah Constantine admitted she considered hiring a professional dance tutor for Strictly

Susannah was one of the final contestants confirmed to be joining Strictly for 2018, and said at the time that she was "sick with nerves" and revealed she was "starting from a low bar". The star, best known for the hugely successful BBC One show What Not to Wear, confessed: "I hope to prove pigs can fly (dance). Sick with nerves and jangling with excitement."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing launch date confirmed

Loading the player...

Brendan Cole joins HELLO! as Strictly columnist

The stylist joins an eclectic line-up on the show, including Casualty actor Charles Venn, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Blue's Lee Ryan, comedian Seann Welsh, news reporter Kate Silverton, singer Ashley Roberts, journalist Stacey Dooley, This Morning's Dr Ranj, Capital FM presenter Vick Hope, former cricketer Graeme Swann, Danny John Jules, YouTube star Joe Sugg, singer Faye Tozer and author and philanthropist Katie Piper.

STORY: Strictly Come Dancing confirm devastating news for fans

The TV star said she finds her rivals "terrifying"

The show will return on 8 September, with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman rolling out the red carpet to welcome the star-studded celebrity class of 2018 as they begin their new adventure in Strictly Come Dancing: The Launch. On the big night, all the stars will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom and discover which professional dancer they will be paired with. Once the pairings have been announced the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor for the very first time for a spectacular group performance.