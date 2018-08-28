The Crown: First look at Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip revealed Do you think Tobias Menzies will make a good Prince Charles?

The Crown has released the first image of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the third season of the hit Netflix drama, and the Outlander actor looks uncannily like the real Duke of Edinburgh! In the picture, which was posted on Twitter on Monday, Tobias is dressed to the nines in royal finery as he smiles, looking out of a palace window, and the caption alongside it simply reads: "Ambition." Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Oh my God! The level of makeup is spectacular! Great job @TheCrownNetflix! Truly cannot wait!" Another added: "At last! Thank you for this update on #TobiasTuesday. The ambitious Prince P."

Tobias as Prince Philip

Tobias has taken over the role from Matt Smith, who chatted about passing on the baton to betting site Gold Derby, saying: "I think it's a brilliant bit of casting. I know Tobias quite well. And also, I've done it with Doctor Who where you hand over a part and I'm sort of fine with that. That's just not a problem for me. I'm just excited and I watch it as a fan. I'm intrigued to see what happens." Meanwhile, Olivia Coleman has taken over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, while Helena Bonham Carter is the new Princess Margaret and Ben Daniel has taken over from Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon. Their first look images have already been revealed, and the words to sum up their characters are 'patience', 'hope' and 'hurt' respectively.

Tobias' first look snap came several weeks after the rest of the main cast, and the star explained why, tweeting: "Thanks for all the messages hoping for a first image of me as Philip, fear not, it's coming, we just wanna get just the right image, one that will whet your appetites, watch this space @TheCrownNetflix."

