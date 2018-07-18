Loose Women announce two new guest panellists: find out who here We cannot wait to see these outspoken women on the show

Loose Women are shaking up with panel with two new fabulous additions! The ITV show bosses have enlisted the likes of Mel B and Kelly Osbourne to step in as guests panellists. According to Metro, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter and the former Spice Girl will be taking on two days each next week - and we cannot wait. Although Mel B has appeared on Loose Women before, this will be the first time Kelly has ever appeared on the show.

Kelly Osbourne (pictured) and Mel B are set to join Loose Women

The 33-year-old will have no worries of adjusting to the panel with her views since she has already featured on American chat shows, The Talk and The View. "Everyone's very excited about what Kelly Osbourne will bring to the panel," a source revealed to the publication. "She's fun and feisty - the perfect mix. And Mel B, as a former Spice Girl, is the ultimate in girl power – it's great she's back so soon." News of this line-up comes shortly after it was revealed that Loose Women's Ayda Field will take part in the judging for this year's X Factor alongside husband Robbie Williams, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson and music mogul Simon Cowell.

Speaking at the press launch, Ayda shared: "On a professional level I've auditioned for years so I know the highs and lows. I know what it takes to help people achieve their dreams. It's all about the auditions, it's an organic process. The fact I get to work with Rob and against him is fantastic!" Her husband Robbie was also quick to defend her role, saying: "Ayda is a member of the public too and they never get it wrong. It is fallacy that there's a magic formula to what makes a popstar. If a member of the public was up here now, their opinion would be as valid as hers."

