Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley often appear in videos together with their two children, which they upload to their popular YouTube channel Nadia Sawalha and Family. They famous family also make regular podcasts, covering everything from their life away from the spotlight to their approach to parenting. And most recently, after Nadia and Mark couldn’t stop arguing in their latest podcast and video, which they titled: "How to Stay Married," Nadia jokingly told her Twitter followers that they should change the name to: "How Soon Can The Divorce Be Finalised." Taking to the popular social media platform, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "It's definite. We're retitling the podcast 'How Soon Can The Divorce Be Finalised!' Anyone else bicker as much as we do?"

Continuing, Nadia wrote: "Please say yes just to make us feel better!" Comments soon followed, with many viewers writing to reassure the couple that their arguing was very normal. One wrote: "Better to bicker than say nothing. Perhaps a romantic holiday away from it all is due." Another said: "All the time! They say couples who argue have passion because they love each other too much!" A third added: "Normal life, normal relationship."

Nadia and Mark have been married since 2002, and the ex-EastEnders actress has previously opened up about their whirlwind romance, which saw them tie the knot just five months after dating, and welcome their eldest daughter, Maddie, by the end of the year. The couple then went on to have their second daughter, Kiki-Bea in 2007.

The TV star is also a stepmum to Mark's two daughters from previous marriages, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18. During one of her recent videos, Nadia admitted that in the early days, she felt "a bit naff" in comparison to her two young stepdaughters, who were eight and three respectively when she first met them. Talking on her YouTube channel, Nadia said: "Even their names were the names of rock star children. Izzy and Fleur. They were just trendy names. I felt 'I am a bit naff. I am this plump, D-list, daytime presenter'. That's what I thought."

