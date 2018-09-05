Strictly Come Dancing announces new category – and it's proving controversial What do you think of the announcement?

Strictly Come Dancing has announced an exciting new category for the 2018 series – Couple's Choice. The professional dancers and their celebrity partners will be able to choose from one of three styles that they think will showcase the celebrity's skills best: Contemporary, which takes inspiration from ballet, lyrical and modern dance; Street/Commercial, which covers all styles of urban dance as well as allowing couples to go in a more pop, commercial direction; and Theatre/Jazz, which, very much in the style of musical theatre, can include elements of tap, soft shoe, burlesque and Jazz.

The new Strictly announcement has divided fans, with the majority tweeting about their excitement, but some sharing their disappointment. "Oh great, contemporary and street dance rubbish," one viewer replied, while another asked: "Is this a really belated April fools?" Another pointed out: "This goes against the argument that people with dance training won't have an advantage in the ballroom surely?"

But others expressed their excitement, with one fan tweeting: "Think this is a brilliant idea! Some folk on here are so afraid of change!! Embrace it! More beautiful dancing." "Love the idea of a theatre/ jazz style. Jazz hands all the way!" another wrote. A third commented: "Perfect for Faye, Ashley and Danny to show off their skills..."

It's not known when the new category will be enforced, but it will most likely take place a few weeks into the competition once the contestants have found their dancing feet. The first episode of Strictly airs on Saturday evening, when fans will see the pros and the celebrities partner up for the first time.

Strictly returns to screens on Saturday evening

The Strictly 2018 class comprises activist Katie Piper, TV presenter Susannah Constantine, journalist Stacey Dooley, radio DJ Vick Hope, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, Blue singer Lee Ryan, newsreader Kate Silverton, This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh, Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman, YouTuber Joe Sugg, cricketer Graeme Swann, Steps singer Faye Tozer, Casualty actor Charles Venn and comedian Seann Walsh.

