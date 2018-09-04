Kevin Clifton reveals 'awkward' filming and photocall with Strictly partner Who do you think he's been paired with?

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has admitted that meeting your celebrity partner for the first time can be a little bit awkward – especially when it involves doing a little dance for the cameras. Taking to Instagram, he spoke about the "wicked day" he had spent at the studio, filming the opening credits and shooting the first official photos with his partner. But Kevin revealed: "I'm usually quite awkward when we have to do all this because you don't really know your partner yet and you have to do pictures with them and a couple of little moves and you haven't done any training. And I can be a bit awkward with all that stuff, but no, I had a really nice day today."

The newly single star, who is estranged from wife Karen Clifton, also opened up about his partner saying: "She is really lovely and she's really easy to work with, lots of fun. I'm sworn to secrecy, I cannot tell you who it is. So you'll have to watch the launch show at the weekend."

The celebrity pairings for this year will be revealed on Saturday evening's show. The Strictly 2018 class comprises philanthropist Katie Piper, TV presenter Susannah Constantine, journalist Stacey Dooley, radio DJ Vick Hope, Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, Blue singer Lee Ryan, newsreader Kate Silverton, This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh, Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman, YouTuber Joe Sugg, cricketer Graeme Swann, Steps singer Faye Tozer, Casualty actor Charles Venn and comedian Seann Walsh.

Kevin said his dance partner is "really lovely"

Kevin has previously opened up about who he thinks his celebrity partner would be. On Instagram, he said: "I always have to look at heights because I'm one of the smaller boys. So, my guess is, I'm not sure, you can only judge when you meet them, but my guess is, and please understand I don't know who I'm going to be partnered with, I swear on my mum's life we have no idea who our partners are going to be.

"My best guess and bear in mind I usually get it wrong… So far based on height, either Katie Piper, Stacey Dooley or Ashley Roberts. I think the other ones I might not be tall enough for."

