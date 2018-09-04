Kate Middleton made this rookie parenting mistake when shopping for her children's school outfits – details Other parents can relate!

Like many parents around the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge started prepping her children for their return to school earlier this summer. But while doing the essential back-to-school shopping, Kate made a rookie mistake that other mums and dads are sure to relate to. A source tells HELLO! that the Duchess took her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to stock up on school shoes at Peter Jones in London a few weeks ago – the shop, part of the John Lewis partnership, is also the stockist for George's school uniform.

Not only did Kate show what a hands-on mother she is by taking care of this new term ritual herself, she also proved she makes parenting mistakes just like the rest of us, by turning up to purchase the shoes without one crucial item – their socks! The children, who were wearing summer sandals, had to borrow a pair from the shop in order to try on their smart new shoes.

This week is set to be an emotional one for Kate. Her three-year-old daughter Charlotte goes back to Willocks Nursery School on Wednesday, while George, five, will be starting Year One at Thomas's Battersea. Kate is expected to do the school run to help her children settle into their new classes.

Last year, she was unable to drop off George on his first day of 'big school' as Kate was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis. But the royal has been quietly doing the school run ever since, waving bye to George at the school gates as often as she can. She is even rumoured to have dropped off George the day after giving birth to baby Louis in April.

George and Charlotte are returning to school and nursery this week

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, one parent said: "No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" The report went to say that Prince William once turned up unannounced to a 'get to know you' coffee morning, dressed down in chinos, a jumper and wearing his glasses.

