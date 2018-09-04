Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal the one thing they don't like about being royal The royal couple are just so normal!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex proved once again what a hit they are with royal fans of all ages when they attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday night to celebrate brave children across the UK. One winner in particular was delighted to have the chance to meet the royal couple, and it didn’t take long for the trio to bond over something they all had in common, and dislike! Mckenzie Brackley, four, was at the event to pick up the Inspirational Child (4-6) years Award for brave battle with Acute Flaccid Paralysis, and the little boy told the royals that he didn’t like the cameras, something they agreed on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bonded with Mckenzie over their dislike of cameras

Mckenzie's mum Amy said of her son's meeting with the royals: "They were so lovely. They knew he(Mckenzie) was scared of the cameras and they said they didn’t like the cameras either so they turned around. They said he was amazing and to keep going the way he is going and told him to look after me. He’s never going to forget this, even though he’s only four." Mckenzie had been recognised for his ability to cheer up others, despite his own problems. The little boy has helped WellChild with their fundraising advertisements, and has inspired everyone he has met to never give up.

The royal couple delighted little Mckenzie at the awards ceremony

This is the first WellChild event that Meghan has gone to. Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007, and last year gave an inspiring speech at the annual event. He said: "These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges. Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher. Over the years, the WellChild Awards has played a huge part in highlighting what these families need, and the support that is desperately needed to meet the ever-increasing demand."

