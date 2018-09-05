Video: viridescent cake, dueling black forest gateaux and leaning eiffel towers - Cake Week on The Great British Bake Off Ready..set….bake!

Despite being relegated to the second episode this year, cake week on The Great British Bake Off did not disappoint and featured three Hollywood handshakes including the first ever given during a showstopper challenge. The signature challenge saw the bakers attempting a traybake. Last week's star baker Manon stumbled with a cake described as tough and bland, and both Dan and Ruby attempted a black forest gateau. Dan received this season's first handshake from Paul Hollywood. For the technical challenge the bakers made one of Prue Leith’s favourite cakes, a green genoise coloured with…spinach? Finally for the showstopper the bakers had to construct a two tier chocolate collar cake, no mean feat given the blistering heat wave that was present during filming. Rahul triumphed with his sari inspired cake, and DJ Luke got the boot after his raspberries and cream cake was deemed ‘tough’ by the judges. See our full roundup in the video below.

