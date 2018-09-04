Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson really wants to go on the Great British Bake Off Can you smell what the Rock is baking?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed that he would love to take part in the Great British Bake Off. The actor, who is best known for his roles in Fast and Furious and Moana, has opened up about the hit Channel 4 baking show. Chatting to the Daily Star, he said: "Baking is something I am really fascinated by, mainly because I love to eat the finished product. I would do Celebrity Bake Off if I wasn't shooting a movie – especially if it was for charity."

The Rock is a fan of the show

He added that he "always tries to make time" to watch the show, and speaking about how he'd fare, he added: "Hopefully, I'd do well – but if not I could just kick somebody's [expletive]." Dwayne isn't the American star to have revealed that they love watching Bake Off, as A-listers including Anna Kendrick, Amy Schumer and Snoop Dogg, are self-confessed fans of the show.

READ: Dwayne Johnson surprises riders on Jungle Cruise at Disney World

Loading the player...

Chatting about Sue Perkins, Mel Giedroyc and Mary Berry leaving the show back in 2016, Anna said: "I am really upset about it. I'm sad. But it's great that it immediately turned Mel and Sue into folk heroes and we're all so proud of Mary who followed suit. And of course Paul stayed – with his bread and his goatee." Snoop Dogg added: "The guy is cool but it's all about my home girl Mary. You know she is the boss… You know, I've been known to do a little baking in my time. I guess you could say my speciality was brownies - just maybe not the kind Mary Berry is used to." Teri Hatcher is also such a huge fan of the show that she appeared in (and won) the charity version herself back in April.

READ: Davina McCall receives message from The Rock following her split

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.