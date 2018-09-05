Great British Bake Off viewers praise Cake Week episode – with one exception Celebrity Big Brother housemates haven't been shown the footage of Ryan play-fighting with Roxanne

Fans of the Great British Bake Off are loving the new series, but viewers took to social media to discuss the one thing that the show needs to do differently; install some air conditioners! Since Cake Week was filmed in the height of this year's unusually hot summer in the UK, the bakers had a difficult time with their showstopper cakes, which were melting in the hot weather. One person wrote: "EVERY season all we hear is, 'It just hasn't set' because it's filmed in summer and it's too hot. Get some bloody air conditioning producers! #GBBO #CakeWeek."

Viewers complained about how hot the tent was

Another person added: "I wish they'd give them just a little extra time on hot days. I want to see chocolate masterpieces not sloppy messes all over the table and Manon in tears." Candice Brown, who won the show in 2016, also spoke about the conditions in the tent, explaining: "Honestly the heat in the @Channel4GBBO tent is NO joke it's like the core of the earth rises and leans against the side of the tent! #gbbo #cakeweek #chocolate #likeitmeltedanyway." Bake Off contestant Luke was quick to reply to her, writing: "Literally felt this walking into that tent," accompanied with a man on fire.

READ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson really wants to go on the Great British Bake Off

Loading the player...

Fans were disappointed to see that Terry's showstopper, a chocolate Eiffel tower, was unable to set thanks to the warm temperatures, and joked about the fan favourite's ambitious bakes. One person tweeted: "Terry is aiming high. Terry is taking a risk. Terry is trying something different. Terry is gonna have me in an early grave." Another person added: "Terry is aiming higher because Terry is a warrior and we love and support him because he tries his best regardless of how his cake turns out #CakeWeek."

VIDEO: Cornish Shortbread, biscuit babies and ‘wheelie wagons’ - The Great British Bake Off returns

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.