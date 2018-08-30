The Great British Bake Off: Why do the baker always wear the same clothes? Why do bakers wear the same clothes for two days in a row?

The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens on Tuesday night, and fans have already been questioning how behind-the-scenes work when they noticed that all of the bakers wore the same clothes over their two days of baking. One person questioned: "Has it ever come to anyone's attention that everyone wears the same clothes on #GreatBritishBakeOff across the entire weekend? By Sunday bet there all stinking of sweat! Either that or they film it all in one day and lie to make it sound good?!"

The bakers wear the same clothes all weekend

Another person added: "What I always wanted to know - how is it the next day but they all in yesterday's clothes? Someone please answer this nagging question I have had for the last nine series!" A former Bake Off contestant has previously spoken about the identical outfits, telling Buzzfeed that although they do have to wear the same clothes twice, they are given new aprons to keep clean and tidy. 2013 winner Francis Quinn explained: "Luckily they change the aprons so we don't look like a Jackson Pollock painting by the end of it. I think layers [is the answer], but even then you still have to wear what you had on, on top. Difficult."

Francis continued: "And everyone was always like, 'Did you buy two of everything?' and I was like, 'No, you're spending so much money on butter and eggs!" Although the contestants do film each weekly challenge over two days, they are asked to wear the same clothes the whole weekend for continuity sake. They are also unable to wear clothes with obvious logos, and are not allowed to wear striped clothes as they make the cameras strobe.

