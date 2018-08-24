Katie Piper opens up about acid attacker being released The star also thanked fans for their continued support

Katie Piper has finally broken her silence about the decision to free her attacker, who was given a life sentence for the attack back in 2009. Taking to her Instagram account, the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant revealed she is having a "difficult time" and "trying to come to terms with the decision".

The mother-of-two wrote: "Hi everyone, I felt it was important to put a message out to my friends, supporters and followers. This is a really difficult time for me. I am trying to come to terms with the decision and this is something I need to deal with."

The star also praised the hit BBC dance show and their unconditional support throughout these past weeks. "Over the past 2 weeks Strictly has already given me such a welcome and positive distraction from my past. Whilst there is never a good time to hear this news, I am glad I have this new jouirny concentrate on."

MORE: Katie Piper reveals exciting new project that involves her daughter Belle

She ended the emotional post by thanking her fans. "Thank you for your continued support, I really appreciate it. Love Katie x".

It was revealed earlier this month that Katie Piper's attacker, Stefan Sylvestre, now 30, from Shepherd's Bush, west London, might be freed after serving nine years in jail for his "good behaviour".

Katie was left fighting for her life after obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Stefan to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008.

RELATED: This is how Katie Piper shed 2 stone after the birth of her second child

The star's ex, David Lynch, was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Katie and telling Stefan Sylvestre to throw acid over her.