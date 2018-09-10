The Cry trailer is here and Jenna Coleman has already been praised for portrayal of devastated mother Will you be watching BBC One's The Cry?

The first trailer for the much-anticipated drama The Cry has been released, and fans have already praised Jenna Coleman's portrayal of a devastated mother trying to find her child after he goes missing. The BBC tweeted the first trailer, which aired after Bodyguard on Sunday night, and wrote: "What's the worst thing that can happen to a mother? @Jenna_Coleman_ is Joanna in #TheCry. Coming soon to BBC One." Twitter users were clearly impressed by the Doctor Who actress in the trailer, with one writing: "Jenna Coleman is a truly amazing actress."

Another person wrote: "This looks like it's going to be heartbreaking, but brilliant acting at the same time. I love Jenna's past roles such as #ClaraOswald and #QueenVictoria. She's such a beautiful and wonderfully talented actress." A third person wrote: "My fave! Omg I will 100% be watching this! Jenna is amazing!" The Cry stars Jenna as Joanna, a mother left bereft after her baby is abducted. The story, which has been adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, follows the case as it becomes a media sensation, and how Joanna and her husband Alistair slowly turn against one another.

What's the worst thing that can happen to a mother?@Jenna_Coleman_ is Joanna in #TheCry. Coming soon to BBC One. pic.twitter.com/mecfdNkgEd — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 9, 2018

Speaking about the show, Executive Producer for Synchronicity Films, Claire Mundell, said: "I am delighted to have such a talented cast joining Jenna, Ewen and the team. It's so exciting to have such brilliant Scottish actors as Stella and Sophie joining our absolutely stellar Australian cast Asher, Alex, Markell and Shareena and to tell this thrilling story which spans the two countries." BBC Drama Senior Commissioning Editor Elizabeth Kilgarriff and BBC Drama Commissioning Executive Gaynor Holmes added: "We're very excited to have started filming in Australia and to have such an incredible array of Australian talent joining Jenna and Ewen, topped off with some of Scotland's most accomplished actors. Watching them bring Helen FitzGerald's gripping, page-turner novel and Jacquelin Perske's wonderful scripts to life is a joy and we can't wait for BBC One audiences to see The Cry."

