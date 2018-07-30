Jenna Coleman undergoes transformation for new role - see her shocking new look The Cry is heading to Sundance's streaming service ahead of airing on BBC One

Jenna Coleman's latest TV show, The Cry, is heading to the Sundance's streaming service, Sundance Now, before airing on BBC later this year. The show will see Jenna, best known for her roles as a young Queen Victoria in Victoria and as the Doctor's intelligent and bubbly companion in Doctor Who, undergo a transformation as Joanna, a mother left bereft after her baby is abducted. The story, which has been adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, follows the case as it becomes a media sensation, and how Joanna and her husband Alistair slowly turn against one another.

The Cry will air on BBC

In the photos, Jenna looks a far cry away from her usual roles as the sleep-deprived, devastating mother for the four-part series, which was filmed in Melbourne and Glasgow. Jenna has posted several snaps from her time filming in Australia, including a snap of the director covered in insects as they filmed in the outback, and jokily captioning the post: "Ain't no flies on you @synchronicityfilms @glendyn_ivin #TheCry."

READ: Jenna Coleman exudes royal elegance in white Emilia Wickstead dress

Jenna plays Joanna

Praising the show, BBC Drama Senior Commissioning Editor Elizabeth Kilgarriff and BBC Drama Commissioning Executive Gaynor Holmes said: "We're very excited to have started filming in Australia and to have such an incredible array of Australian talent joining Jenna and Ewen, topped off with some of Scotland's most accomplished actors. Watching them bring Helen FitzGerald's gripping, page-turner novel and Jacquelin Perske's wonderful scripts to life is a joy and we can't wait for BBC One audiences to see The Cry." Executive Producer for Synchronicity Films, Claire Mundell, added: "I am delighted to have such a talented cast joining Jenna, Ewen and the team. It's so exciting to have such brilliant Scottish actors as Stella and Sophie joining our absolutely stellar Australian cast Asher, Alex, Markell and Shareena and to tell this thrilling story which spans the two countries."

READ: Victoria star Jenna Coleman shows off baby bump in new snap: 'Permanently pregnant'