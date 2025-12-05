'Captivating' historical drama is the perfect weekend binge for Wolf Hall and Downton Abbey fans

Calling all period drama fans! All three seasons of ITV's popular historical drama, Victoria, are now available to stream on Netflix, and if you've not already watched the Jenna Coleman-starring series, then that's your weekend viewing sorted.

Some brilliant period dramas have hit our screens over the past two years, including the BBC's second and final installment of Wolf Hall, as well as the third and last Downton Abbey film. If, like me, you're still mourning these excellent period pieces and need a new historical series to sink your teeth into, then look no further.

Much like the BAFTA-winning Wolf Hall, Victoria is a high-quality, star-studded period piece which focuses on British royal politics and effortlessly blends real historical figures with fictionalised and engaging storylines. Meanwhile, Downton Abbey fans will love the rich costumes and the compelling narrative, which mixes romance with family drama and politics, with a focus on strong-willed women navigating male-dominated spaces.

For those who have yet to tune in, the series is created by Daisy Goodwin (Pulling) and follows the early years of Queen Victoria's rule. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more…

WATCH: The trailer for Victoria

© BritBox / ITV The series dramatises the early reign of Queen Victoria What is Victoria about? The series dramatises the early reign of Queen Victoria, beginning with her accession to the throne at the young age of 18 following the death of King George IV. Season one follows the monarch's courtship with Prince Albert, as well as her close relationship with Prime Minister Lord Melbourne, who acted as her political mentor and helped to cement her reign. Meanwhile, the following two seasons follow Victoria and Albert's family life as they face revolutions and uncertainty surrounding the monarchy. The series ends in 1951, foreshadowing Prince Albert's declining health.

© ITV/Shutterstock The series boasts a star-studded cast Who stars in Victoria? Jenna Coleman (The Jetty, The Sandman) leads the cast as Queen Victoria, alongside Tom Hughes (Malpractice, Red Joan) as Prince Consort Albert. They're joined by Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) as Lord Melbourne, Catherine Flemming (Wunderkinder) as Princess Victoria, Paul Rhys (Being Human) as Sir John Conroy, Peter Firth (Spooks) as King Ernest Augustus of Hanover, Duke of Cumberland and Daniela Holtz (Pelican Blood) as Baroness Lehzen.

© ITV/Shutterstock Viewers have praised the period drama over the years What have viewers said about the show? The series, which boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 per cent, has been hailed by viewers as "wonderful" and "captivating". Taking to X, one person compared the series to The Crown, writing: "VICTORIA is now on Netflix. If you haven't seen it already you should. It's a wonderful series created and run by the very talented Daisy Goodwin. I found it more enjoyable than THE CROWN. The star, Jenna Coleman, is excellent," while another commented on the "tension" and "yearning" between the two protagonists, played by leading stars Jenna and Tom, who dated in real-life from 2016 until 2020 after meeting on the set. The series was also met with generally positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian hailing the "acting, costumes, locations, lighting, photography, and sound" as "faultless". Elsewhere, The Independent described the series as "middling", while the show was also criticised for historical inaccuracies, including the romanticisation of Victoria's relationship with Lord Melbourne, who in reality was more of a "father figure" to the monarch.

© Getty Jenna shared her hopes of reprising the role Will there be a fourth season? In 2021, ITV confirmed that there were "no plans" for a fourth season of the show, but didn't rule out revisiting the series later down the line. A statement read: "There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that's not to say we won't revisit the series with the production team at a later date." In August 2020, Jenna shared her hopes of reprising the role. "I'm waiting until I age a bit more. There's too much of a good story [not to make any more series]," she told RadioTimes.com. The following year, the actress fuelled speculation surrounding the show's future return. "We are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines," she told The Mirror. "Effectively I could play this part until I am well into my sixties. But obviously, at the moment, there is only a certain age that I could take it up to – unless I am in prosthetics every day for hours on end," added the actress. Since then, there has been no news of the show's renewal.

Victoria is available to stream on Netflix now. The series is available to watch on ITVX in the UK.