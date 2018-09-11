Piers Morgan reveals why he almost quit Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan almost quit GMB last year - find out why!

Piers Morgan has opened up about why he threatened to quit Good Morning Britain, admitting that he found the extremely early hours of filming a challenge. Chatting to HELLO!, the TV presenter revealed that he used to wake up before 4am every day, and "couldn't take it anymore". He explained: "[I woke up] at 10 to five today. It used to be 10 to four. And then I said I'm leaving so they changed it. I just said I couldn't take it anymore."

Piers complained about having to get up too early for GMB

The 53-year-old admitted that the ITV studios move to the Television Centre in West London also made it much more convenient for him to get to work, adding: "West London is great. That was the best thing when they moved the studio… [it's] great for me. I live in Kensington so it takes four minutes to get here in the morning… Everyone was pretending they were upset to leave, but I was ecstatic.

Piers also opened up about his "revulsion" while interviewing a serial killer for his show, Serial Killer with Piers Morgan, which airs on Thursday. "I have a young daughter and when you see the ages... and you see the devastation caused to so many lives by the deaths of these young people, obviously you think about your own family and how you'd feel and you feel sickened," he said. "Often I'd go home to the hotel, pour myself a large drink and have a long, long hot shower and just try and drain it out of you because you just feel sickened. It's sickening, you're wallowing in the most appalling crime and misery and everything else. But when I see the families, they are always very grateful that we're doing it, that we're shining a spotlight on these people for what they did. And we're remembering their loved ones in the right, respectful way."

