EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Allen returns, Mick Carter arrested Your weekly spoilers for Monday 17 September to Friday 21 September

EastEnders fans have been waiting for Ruby Allen's return for weeks now, ever since actress Louisa Lytton announced that she was reprising her role. And viewers won't have to wait long, as next week she comes back to Albert Square, with a big surprise in store for her best friend Stacey Slater. Hayley Slater, meanwhile, struggles to cope with her pregnancy, and has a shock visitor herself. Mick Carter doesn’t have a good week either when Stuart Highway comes around after the shooting and tells the police that Mick pulled the trigger. With Mick arrested, the Carter family are frantic, but there are plenty more twists and turns in store.

Stuart wakes up from hospital

Monday 17 September – Stuart points the finger at Mick

Stuart comes around in hospital and the police are anxious to get to the bottom of the shooting. Stuart later talks to his brother Halfway and tells him that Mick was the one who shot him. Kush, meanwhile, continues to struggle with Sophie being around, and even gives Carmel an ultimatum in a bid to get rid of Sophie once and for all. Carmel is determined to help Sophie though, and matters only get worse when Kush starts drinking and ends up slamming the door in his mum's face, shortly before breaking down in tears behind closed doors. Stacey reassures Hayley – who gets worried about having her baby after seeing just how much her cousin does for her children – but Stacey is quick to reassure her that it will be okay. Stacey later receives a cryptic text telling her to go to the E20 from a mystery number – and it's someone from her past.

MORE: EastEnders star Lacey Turner and her husband celebrate anniversary

Mick is in trouble

Tuesday 18 September – Stacey reunites with Ruby as she returns to Albert Square

Stacey goes to the E20 to meet the mysterious texter and is shocked to find out that it is her best friend Ruby Allen. But why is Ruby back? Hayley herself has a surprise visitor when her mum Bev turns up out of the blue, but it doesn’t leave her in a good mood. Stuart, meanwhile, enjoys the attention of telling his story, and Halfway tries to warn Mick that his brother has said he shot him. Linda and Mick toy with the idea of running away, but just as Mick realises there is no way out of it, the police arrive at The Vic to arrest him. Kush continues to struggle and his relationship with Carmel remains turbulent.

The Slaters aren't happy about Bev's arrival

Thursday 20 September – Hayley's mum causes trouble for the Slaters

Hayley's mum Bev arrives at the Slater's home but receives a frosty welcome. However, it is soon apparent that Jean was responsible for her visit, which leaves Hayley furious. Hayley's mood doesn’t get any better when she finds out the real reason her mum has turned up. Realising she hasn’t changed at all, Hayley tells Bev to go, and her true colours are soon shown when after Hayley changes her mind and begging her to stay after fearing she is losing her baby, Bev drives off anyway. The Carter family are worried about Mick and try and get Zara to help them with his case, but she leaves them devastated when she reveals that she believes Stuart's side of the story. Elsewhere, Kush and Sophie have a heart-to-heart.

READ: Danny Dyer takes drastic action after exhaustion

Ruby and Stacey go on a night out

Friday 21 September – Ruby and Stacey hit the town

Ruby and Stacey have a night out in the town, and Stacey is delighted when Martin surprises her by buying a dress she wanted from Kush's stall. During the evening, Stacey is bombarded by calls from Martin, while Ruby is distracted by a group of men who catch her eye. Mick is desperate and calls Linda from prison, asking her to help him, but things don't get any better when his inexperienced solicitor arrives. Hayley continues to worry about her baby and goes to A and E after Jean insists, and is later relieved when the baby kicks.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.