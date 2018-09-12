Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton puts baby Moses' life in big danger Your weekly spoilers for Monday 17 to Friday 21 September 12, 2018

Emmerdale has a lot of cliffhangers throughout next week's episodes, with secrets exposed, lies unraveled and lives in danger. Ross Barton will find himself struggling with his addiction, which will have big consequences for both himself and his young son Moses. Jessie Grant, meanwhile, finally tells Marlon Dingle her family secret, while Charity struggles to cope with the aftermath of the DI Balis trial. The mystery surrounding Rebecca White's disappearance continues as the residents of Emmerdale continue to look for her as Lachlan White remains behind bars. Bernice Blackstock is also in a spot of bother as she continues to question her relationship with Daz Spencer, but will she listen when her mum Diane Sugden tells her to dump him?

Ross puts himself and Moses in danger

Ross collapses and Moses runs off towards a bridge

Ross continues to fight his drug addiction and while he promises Ryan that he won't take any more, he struggles to cope, especially while looking after Moses. Ross later takes Moses out and ends up taking more drugs, suddenly full of energy and able to play with his son. However, Ross then collapses to the ground and passes out, while Moses is left unaided – and it isn’t long before he walks off on his own, towards the bridge…

Jessie comes clean to Marlon

Jessie's secret is exposed

With Ellis now living with them, Marlon is aware of the tension and asks Jessie what is going on with her son. Jessie admits to Ellis that she had gone to visit her other son Billy, but that she still hasn’t told Marlon about him. Realising she needs to come clean, Jessie finally tells Marlon about her big family secret, leaving him shocked.

Robert is on a mission

Robert is determined to find Rebecca

Robert visits Lachlan in prison demanding answers about Rebecca, and is shocked when he is told that she is still alive. Robert leaves the prison determined to find the mother of his child, but arrives in the room where she was being held, only to find it empty. Without any further clues as to her whereabouts, Robert is convinced that Rebecca has died and soon raises a toast to her in the Woolpack. But when Lachlan calls him hearing that Rebecca is not where he left her, he tells Robert that he had left her with a nurse. But will he be able to convince Robert that he is actually telling the truth?

