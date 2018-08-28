Danny Dyer takes drastic action after gruelling EastEnders storylines leave him exhausted The actor has been playing Mick Carter since 2013

Danny Dyer has opened up about his gruelling filming schedule with EastEnders, admitting that the hard-hitting storylines have left him feeling exhausted. The draining impact has meant that the 41-year-old - who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter - has resorted to using IV booster drips for energy. In an interview with Daily Star, the actor shared: "I've been boosting my energy. I've had four courses of booster drips recently. I was so lethargic. It also helps the liver and everything."

The drips cost approximately £160 per session and are liked by A-list celebrities including Rihanna, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Simon Cowell. The high-dose vitamin infusions via drips are a quick and relatively painless way to stock up on supplements whilst flushing away ailments - from hangovers and jet lag to cellulite and acne. Since Danny joined the BBC soap in 2013, the actor has endured long hours on set. Some of his plots have seen his character take part in gritty storylines, including a heist - which went wrong - Mick's reunion with his real mum Shirley and his wife Linda's sexual assault.

The admission of the drips comes shortly after it was reported that Danny is set to take at least six weeks off from filming to appear in two plays written by Harold Pinter, alongside Sherlock star Martin Freeman. Known to be a good friend of the late playwright, Danny has allegedly signed on for a role in A Slight Ache and The Dumb Waiter - two of the legendary writer's best known works. "[Danny] need to spend a considerable amount of time in rehearsals and on stage so it only makes sense to give him a break from filming," a source recently told The Sun. The insider added: "He's a huge part of the show and viewers love him so obviously nobody wants to see him away for too long. But this is something he’s really passionate about."

