Strictly's Karen Clifton talks Charles Venn chemistry and intense dance session

Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Clifton has opened up about her first day of rehearsals with her new dance partner Charles Venn on social media, and she had a lot of positive things to say! In an Instagram Live from the studio with Charles, Karen said of their rehearsal: "It was pretty frantic! He did very well. It's great to be on the dance floor with this one and getting it together and we are really excited for the first show. We can't wait for you guys to see what we have been up to." The pair then joked about Charles' "intense" hip movement. "He has pretty intense hips this one over here," Karen joked. "Snakey Charles," the Casualty star added.

Strictly partners Charles Venn and Karen Clifton on their first day of training

The pair have been getting on like a house on fire, and Karen told fans that they had got to know each other well from rehearsals – maybe too much Charles would say. "We are really excited, it was a long day and no we are done for the day. It was really nice to get to get to know each other and our work habits. And that I get hangry. And I even bit your arm!" Karen said. Charles then joked: "See what I have to deal with – pray for me."

Charles recently revealed that he is already married

The new couple have already had a lot of people already talking about their chemistry, including HELLO!'s Strictly correspondent, Brendan Cole. He wrote in his first column on Sunday: "I think the couple to watch this year will be Karen Clifton and Charles Venn. Is he single? Because the chemistry is obvious! He has the perfect partner in the show in Karen as what she delivers is amazing."

The first day of Strictly 2018

Charles himself opened up about their relationship while talking to HELLO! and other reporters on the red carpet of the TV Choice Awards on Monday night. "A couple of people have said a few times we have great chemistry, and I agree, we do and it is very important," he said. On finding out Karen was his partner, he added: "How can I not be pleased? Karen is a wonderful, beautiful lady so that was easy."

Unfortunately for fans hoping that a budding romance will form during this year's show, Charles has revealed that he is happily married. Talking to The Sun, he said: "Wow that quite a compliment that he thinks we’re got the best chemistry. I am a very happily married man. I’ve been married a few years now."

