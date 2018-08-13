Dan Stevens teases Downton Abbey movie appearance with this new photo Is Cousin Matthew set to make an appearance in the film?

Dan Stevens has sent Downton Abbey fans into a spin after sharing a sweet picture with former co-stars Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech. The 35-year-old, who played Matthew Crawley in the beloved period drama, joked about his character making an appearance in the highly-anticipated Downton Abbey movie. Alongside the reunion snap, he teased: "Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie...? Vote below..."

Dan Stevens enjoyed a mini Downton Abbey reunion

Filming is due to commence any day, so the fact that Dan was reunited with his co-stars has certainly left fans wondering whether his character makes a brief appearance – maybe in the form as a ghost. Michelle, who plays Lady Mary, also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and simply wrote, "Dorks". Allen, who starred as Lady Mary's brother-in-law Tom Branson, shared a snap of the pair, writing in the caption: "Look who’s in LA! The Dockmiester General. Soon to be my sister-in-law again. #backtotheabbey."

News of the film was announced last month, with the official Facebook page sharing filming plans – much to the delight of everyone. The post read: "Welcome back to Downton! We're thrilled to announce that Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer." Over the past few years, speculation has been mounting that the ITV show could make a return. NBCUniversal International Studios president, Michael Edelstein, previously told Associated Press that a film will be in production in 2018. "There's a movie in the works," he said. "It's been in the works for some time. We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."

