Lorraine Kelly on the one guest she'd like on her show – and the one A-lister she wasn't impressed by

Thanks to her chat show, Lorraine, Lorraine Kelly has interviewed countless of A-list stars in her time, and has opened up to HELLO! about her favourite and least favourite celebrities to interview, and which famous name is her dream guest on the show. Speaking at the DVD release of Deadpool 2 at a special edition Blockbuster, the 58-year-old explained that while Hugh Jackman, Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds were wonderful to interview, she had a difficult time interviewing Bruce Willis.

Speaking about the Die Hard star, she said: "[I was] least impressed [with] Bruce Willis because he was bored and didn't want to be there. And that's fine but don't come in because I could get someone else!" Speaking about her favourite interviewees, she continued: "Ryan Reynolds made me laugh a lot and Hugh Jackman and Tom Hanks, he's lovely absolutely lovely, but Hugh Jackman's an angel, he's a nice, nice fella, makes it easy for everybody. And then of course I tell everybody how great they are because they are."

The TV presenter also revealed that she would love to interview the Queen, but isn't getting her hopes up anytime soon! She explained: "The Queen, she won't gonna do it though, it ain't gonna happen, but I just love her. If not, Meghan [Markle]. I'd love to talk to her." Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan, she continued: "Those two adore each other, you can tell. You look at that compared to Charles and Diana, chalk and cheese, I mean that's going back to the 80's isn't it? It's a real love story."

