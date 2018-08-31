Lorraine Kelly just debuted a sexy new look in preparation for her TV return Lovin' the leather, Lorraine!

Lovely Lorraine Kelly has been off on her holidays for some time now, with the likes of Christine Lampard and Rochelle Humes standing in for her on the much-loved Lorraine show – but we can confirm she'll be back in the hot seat as of 3 September, and she's posed for some gorgeous new official pictures to celebrate! Wearing a bold red jumper and a figure-fitting leather pencil skirt, we reckon she looks like autumn-perfection, particularly with those copper-highlighted brunette waves.

Looking good, Lorraine!

She's teamed her sassy new look with a pair of matching crimson heels, too (do we spy a metallic finish, Lorraine?) as well as her signature glowing make-up look. This is the first time we've seen the presenter dressed-up for the cameras since she took her summer break, though of course she's been posting plenty of fitness selfies and holiday snaps in the meantime.

Just on Tuesday, she posted a video from her holiday in Thailand, where she is thought to have jetted off to see her daughter Rosie. The star also recently revealed that she always keeps up with her fitness regime while travelling – sharing with fans that she'd been to a local class in Spain during another vacay.

Lorraine will return to her show on 3 September

"Great class today with Omar in the sweltering Spanish heat!" Lorraine captioned a photo of herself and her friend with their Zumba instructor. Lorraine is a big fan of Zumba, and previously credited it for giving her a better waist than she had in her twenties! When a fan asked where she had worked out, Lorraine revealed she had visited Triple X gym in Fuengirola, located on the Costa del Sol.

Those holiday workouts are most certainly paying off, Lorraine – isn't she looking gorgeous as ever in her new photoshoot? We'll wait patiently for her first outfit back in the studio…