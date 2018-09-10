Fans are going wild for Lorraine Kelly's colourful animal-print dress – here's where you can buy it She's loving leopard…

You know someone's firmly on the animal-print wagon when they wear a leopard-print dress twice in the space of five days – and that's exactly what Lorraine Kelly just did. We're not mad at you, Lorraine! And neither are her fans, who are clearly loving the presenter's daring new approach to styling for her much-loved show. Monday's number was even more trend-led than the last, too, since the star went for a bold navy and red version of the classic pattern – in a V by Very midi dress, which sells for £48.

Colourful leopard print is a huge trend for this season, particularly in red, so it's no surprise that Lorraine's fans are loving the look. "Looking fab as always Lorraine," one follower wrote on her Instagram page, while another said: "Gorgeous dress Lorraine you look so beautiful." Keeping her accessories as bright as her frock, she teamed her look with cherry-red Steve Madden heels, too.

We reckon Lorraine has taken a cue from Wednesday's outfit, which saw her receive plenty of compliments from fans on her Mango leopard midi dress. More typical in style and colour, she teamed it with a very similar pair of sandals – if it ain't broke don't fix it, eh?

The ITV presenter isn't the only celeb to rock an animal print this season – she's in great company with the likes of Rochelle Humes, Victoria Beckham and Stacey Solomon, who are all loving leopard styles from the high street to high-end. Even the world's royal families love the trademark spots, with everyone from the Queen, Duchess Meghan and Princess Diana having embraced their wild side at some point. Question is, can we fit any more animal print in our wardrobes? Always…

