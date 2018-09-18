TV Edit: Find out the best TV to watch this week Our top choices for this week's TV shows

Last week saw the start of some amazing new television, but this week is set to be even better with the highly anticipated return of Strictly Come Dancing and brand new instalments of all your new favourite dramas. From the culinary delights of The Great British Bake Off to the gritty lives of serial killers, check out our picks of the best television shows from Monday 17th September to Sunday 23 September, and feel free to check out our top streaming picks as well...

Monday

Black Earth Rising - BBC Two, 9pm

The second episode of Black Earth Rising looks just as gripping as the first as legal investigator Kate (Michaela Coel) gets involved with a new character, a Rwandan soldier-turned-politician. The eight part series stars the Chewing Gum actor and creator alongside The Crown’s Harriet Walter and American actor John Goodman as barrister Michael Ennis.

Strangers - ITV, 9pm

Professor Jonah Mulray must try to figure out some of the many unanswered questions that exist around his wife's death in Hong Kong. The latest instalment of ITV’s Strangers sees even more secrets uncovered about the circumstances that surround Megan’s death and the life she lived while away from her husband.

Tuesday

Princess Margaret: The Rebel Royal – BBC Two, 9pm

The final episode of this two part series looks into the Princess's marriage to Lord Snowdon at the start of the 1960s. Offering a glimpse into her life at home in the midst of the transforming landscape of post-war Britain. Archive footage and interviews from those close to the Royal family give a fascinating insight into the world of the Queens younger sister.

The Great British Bake Off – Channel 4, 8pm

This week is Dessert Week and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have set the contestants three tricky challenges to test their baking skills. The remaining nine bakers will battle it out to serve the judges a meringue Signature, a wobbly Technical, and a complex chocolate Showstopper, with one unlucky baker having to hang up their apron at the end of the episode.

Wednesday

Joanna Lumley's Silk Road Adventure – ITV, 9pm

The fabulous Joanna Lumley presents the second episode of her latest documentary that follows the Silk Road from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea, travelling across Georgia and Azerbaijan. Giving an in depth look at the history of the two countries, as well as the ancient Silk Road, with beautiful landscape shots, this is the perfect program to relax and unwind to.

Trust – BBC Two, 9pm

The second episode of the astounding real life story sees word of J Paul Getty's grandson kidnapping spread, meaning he must send his most trusted advisor to Rome to investigate the mysterious disappearance. The crime drama revolves around the lives of one of the 20th century's most famous families, the Gettys.

Thursday

Celebrity Masterchef – BBC One, 8pm

It’s the first of the semi-finals for the celebrity contestants and this week might be their toughest challenge yet. The celebs are split into two teams and must cook for 90 staff and volunteers at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, West Midlands. Ingredients including pork belly, beef rump, mackerel and whole haddock, our bellies are rumbling already.

To Catch a Serial Killer - with Trevor McDonald – ITV, 9pm

The documentary veteran is back with a in depth look at Steve Fulcher, the detective superintendent who in his determination to catch suspected killer Christopher Halliwell, ruins his own career. Following the story of the murder of Sian O'Callaghan, the documentary shows the unexpected unravelling of the trial.

Friday

Gogglebox – Channel 4, 9pm

What television highlights will be Gogglebox sofa be watching this week? So far this year we have seen them be delighted by Bodyguard like the rest of us, the raunchy comedy drama Wanderlust and the return of Dragon's Den, and we always enjoy watching their reactions! Tune in for the latest on Friday.

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing – ITV, 6:15pm

It's finally that time! *Does Strictly theme song*. Our favourite talent competition is back to see celebrities showing off their moves with professional dancing partners, but who will be a born dancer, and who will have two left feet? We'll be finding out Bruno Toniolo, Shirley Ballas, Darcy Bussell and Len Goodman's opinions on Saturday!

Killing Eve – BBC One, 9:25pm

Episode two of the hit drama sees Villanelle ordered to take a break from her favourite thing – assassinating people. Unsurprisingly, our favourite psychopath goes and does it anyway, while Eve is presented with the incredible opportunity to hunt down Villanelle herself in a special secret team. And of course, if you can't wait until the next episode, you can watch episode three and onwards on BBC iPlayer, where the whole of season one is available.

Sunday

Bodyguard – BBC One, 9pm

The last episode of the series will (we hope!) finally reveal where David Budd's allegiances lie as he attempts to track down Julia Montague's assassin while saving his own reputation. Since the series has been building up mysteries throughout (who is Chanel? Why was David's gun loaded with blanks? Who keeps deleting security footage?), finger's crossed we will be getting some answers!

The Circle – Channel 4, 10pm

This new show will be asking questions about how people portray themselves on social media as people compete in a popularity contest to win an incredible £50,000. Living in apartments of the same block, they will only be able to communicate with one another through 'The Circle'.