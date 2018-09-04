Bodyguard episode 4 sneak peek reveals aftermath of shocking incident Can't wait until next week? See a sneak peek here!

Fans have been riveted to Bodyguard since it premiered on BBC in late August, and after episode three ended on a cliffhanger when a bomb was detonated during the Home Secretary's speech, viewers were quick to take to social media to discuss who was behind the attack, and what could happen in episode four. The first sneak peek photos ahead of next week's episode have hinted at the aftermath of the shocking incident, although there is no hint at Julia Montague's fate after David found her alive following the attack.

Does a police officer investigating the case make a breakthrough?

One photo shows David following the attack. Although coming out of the explosion relatively unscathed, the PPO seems to be unravelling as photos show him dressed in a hoodie and jeans while spending time with his ex-wife, Vicky, who looks concerned by him, suggesting that the police officer was losing his grip after the attack. In another photo, Vicky is on the phone on the balcony while looking at him through the window, which hints that she could have been calling for help.

The photos reveal if David is okay after episode three

Meanwhile, the police officers investigating the sniper attack on the Home Secretary appear to be closing in on the case, as in one photo both look shocked while staring at something unknown on the screen. Fans have praised to show so far thanks to its fast-paced scenes and complex characters, and professional protection officers have applauded the authenticity of the show. Barry Strevens, who was the close protection officer for Margaret Thatcher, told Good Morning Britain: "The basics are right, the standing around, moving from A-B, greetings are the same. The arrivals and departures are the same."

Richard Madden plays David Budd

Meanwhile, the police officers investigating the sniper attack on the Home Secretary appear to be closing in on the case, as in one photo both look shocked while staring at something unknown on the screen. Fans have praised to show so far thanks to its fast-paced scenes and complex characters, and professional protection officers have applauded the authenticity of the show. Barry Strevens, who was the close protection officer for Margaret Thatcher for 20 years, told Good Morning Britain: "The basics are right, the standing around, moving from A-B, greetings are the same. The arrivals and departures are the same."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.