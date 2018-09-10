Bodyguard viewers spot genius clues after shocking episode four Could this Bodyguard theory be right?

Viewers of Bodyguard on Sunday night were left in shock in the fourth episode when it was revealed that the Home Secretary, Julia Montague, didn't survive the bomb blast in episode three, leaving her personal protection officer, David Budd, devastated and guilt-ridden by her loss. While some fans took to Twitter to discuss their shock at the female lead of the show being killed off in the fourth episode of the six episode miniseries, others were not entirely convinced that she is dead at all. In fact, one eagle-eyed viewer was quick to point out that even her name could be a huge clue regarding the plot, writing: "This is just a nuance of Romeo and Juliet isn't it. She's not really dead. He (tried to) kill himself. Last name Montague. Cracked it #bodyguard."

Others were quick to agree, with one writing: "The commander is called Sampson... also in R&J. A character who hates the Montagues. Did the Police Commander hate Julia Montague? I think so!" Some thought that the theory might be a little too far-fetched, with one joking: "And he is now wearing a CAP(ulet)!" Another cheekily wrote: "There are TWO main characters... TWO Gentleman of Verona was a Shakespeare play. Coincidence?!"

Others were quick to offer theories as to who could have helped set off the bomb during Julia's speech, with one person sharing a screenshot of a member of the audience, writing: "Got a theory this guy is maybe the boyfriend and behind it all! #Bodyguard ALWAYS suspect the recognisable actor in too-small-a-role." Another person pointed out that we have yet to meet David's ex-wife Vicky's new partner, writing: "Feels pointed/important we haven't met Vicky's new bloke yet among all these attacks - I reckon his name is Terry Rist."

