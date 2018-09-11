Bodyguard episode 5 sneak peek shows suspicion mounting on David Are you looking forward to Bodyguard on Sunday night?

The first look photos for episode five of Bodyguard sees Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) spending time with the police – but is he under suspicion, or simply helping them with their enquiries? Following the shocking episode four, in which it was revealed that Keeley Hawes' character, Home Secretary Julia Montague, was killed after a bomb was detonated during her speech, suspicion began to mount on David's involvement in the attack, with one officer telling the other that the PPO was "hiding something".

David is with the police in the sneak peek episode

The final moments of episode four also show the police officers watching footage back from the day of the explosion, which shows David inspecting the briefcase thought to be containing the bomb before glancing up at a security camera, leaving the episode on an ambiguous note. In the episode five first look photos, David looks concerned in the department while dressed in a khaki green shirt and grey jacket. In another photo, David looks incredulously at the inspector, Louise Rayburn, as she appears to question him.

Sampson looks worried in the upcoming episode

While other photos showed the Commander Anne Sampson, the head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, there was no sign of Julia, despite fan theories that the Home Secretary isn't really dead, but is in fact in hiding after being a target for assassination. However, Keeley appeared to confirm that she really did bow out of the show in episode three, tweeting: "It has been amazing to be part of #Bodyguard. Everyone’s enthusiasm for the show has made it so exciting. Thanks again for watching and for the lovely messages."

Is David under suspicion?

However, fans are still determined that her character will return to the show, with one replying: "JULIA'S NOT DEAD UNTIL I SEE A BODY," while another joked: "Weird thing for a definitely alive character to say but go off I guess."

