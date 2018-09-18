EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter fears for his life in prison Your weekly spoilers for Monday 24 September to Friday 28 September

EastEnders residents face another week of doom and gloom next week, as more misery descends upon Albert Square. Mick Carter in particular will be seen struggling to deal with the aftermath of recent events, which saw Stuart Highway accuse him of shooting him, resulting in the pub landlord being sent to prison. Things only get worse for Mick inside when he comes face to face with some nasty characters who are set to cause more trouble. Will Linda be able to clear his name? Meanwhile, Bex Fowler is adamant she wants to drop out of college, while Sharon Mitchell grows jealous of Keanu Taylor and Hayley Slater's growing friendship.

Mick faces trouble in prison

Monday 24 September – Mick lands himself in trouble in prison

Mick's week in prison doesn’t get off to a good start when he gets on the wrong side of the cell block's intimidating inmate, Fraser. Desperate to call Johnny on his birthday, Mick is told by Fraser that in order for him to help him get the phone, he must do him a favour. However, it isn’t long before Mick realises that this was a mistake and he is left reeling at the consequences. Things only get worse for Mick when Fraser tells him something that leaves him fearing for his life. Elsewhere, Sonia is worried about Bex when the teenager tells her that she wants to drop out of Sixth Form as it reminds her too much of Shakil. The concerned mum suggests that Bex transfers to another school instead – but will she listen? Keanu, meanwhile, is determined to get a job so that he can prove himself to Sharon, while Jack and Ray continue to fight over Mel.

Sonia and Bex don't see eye to eye

Tuesday 25 September – Sonia and Bex fall out

Sonia continues to do her best to convince Bex that staying in education is the best idea, and is delighted when – after a meeting with the head of Sixth Form – she learns that Bex is on par to get into a top university. However, Bex is less than impressed when Sonia tells her and the pair bicker. Mick tries his best to get on Fraser's good side in prison, but he realises that it won't be an easy task. Mick is then told by Fraser that he needs to do another favour for him, and he is later met by a mysterious woman during visiting hours.

Keanu goes looking for work

Thursday 27 September – Keanu gets a job

After their falling out, Sharon and Keanu make up and Keanu continues to try and find a way to earn some money without any help. But after cleaning Charlie's cab he soon has an argument with Kat, leaving him with no other option than to accept Phil's car from Sharon for some minicab work. Stuart, meanwhile, is discharged from hospital but Zara is annoyed that all he cares about is bringing down the Carters. In prison, Mick is given another threat from Fraser, and this time it is one that he can't ignore.

Mick's life doesn't get any easier by Friday

Friday 28 September – Sharon grows jealous of Keanu and Hayley

Sharon is jealous of Keanu and Hayley's friendship and takes back Phil's car keys from Keanu as a result. Linda enlists Halfway's help to help her get through to Zara in a bid to help Mick, but Zara continues to stand by her dad and when she goes to visit Mick, she gives him some home truths, telling him to tell the truth for the sake of Ollie. Mick, meanwhile, continues to worry in the aftermath of Fraser's threat.

