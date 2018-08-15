EastEnders' Trevor Morgan actor looks unrecognisable since his soap days Alex Ferns, who played the villain on EastEnders, now has a dramatically different look

Following EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth's recent appearance on Loose Women, we decided to throwback to last year when her former on-screen husband appeared on the show, shocking viewers with his dramatic new look. Actor Alex Ferns, who played evil Trevor Morgan on the BBC One soap, made an appearance on the popular daytime show in August 2017, where he looked worlds apart from his old character. Alex sported a full beard and a slicked back hairstyle, and looked totally unrecognisbale from his soap days. Alex was last seen in the soap in 2002, before his character was killed off in dramatic scenes.

VIEW GALLERY

Alex looked totally different on Loose Women

Trevor and Little Mo reunited after 15 years!

On the show, Alex, 48, revealed that he wouldn't be adverse to returning to the soap, despite his character being killed off in a house fire. When asked by Coleen Nolan whether he would return to the role, he said: "I would never say never." But the actor added: "I would only ever go back if Kacey went back because we work so well together."

Alex starred opposite Kasey Ainsworth, who played his wife Little Mo. His character Trevor was involved in domestic abuse storylines, with some horrific scenes including Trevor burning his wife's hand with an iron. Alex revealed that he often received death threats from viewers, who were so convinced by his acting. He was once even stopped by security staff from leaving Elstree Studios after a man was waiting outside, saying he wanted to kill him.

VIEW GALLERY

The actor played Trevor on EastEnders

Kacey, meanwhile, revealed earlier in the week that she was also not against returning to Albert Square. The star said that she had been in talks with bosses, and that she adored the fact that people often ask her to come back. "It's really lovely and very flattering. I'm still in contact with all my screen sisters. We've talked about coming back and the writers are so good on EastEnders," she said. Kacey added that her old boss, John Yorke, would also help persuade her, teasing: "My old boss is there now..." Many of Kacey's on-screen family have returned to the soap in recent years, including Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Moon, and Laila Morse as the Slater matriarch Big Mo.

