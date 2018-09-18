Coronation Street spoilers from Monday 24 – 28 September Coronation Street spoilers are right here!

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of Corrie! In next week's episodes, Weatherfield is full of it's usual drama as Alya goes to confront Josh, meaning that Billy finally has to tell David he's been visiting him, Liz tries to raise money for Hannah, and Steve makes a huge mistake when Tracy offers him a 'free pass' before their wedding. Find out all of the Coronation Street spoilers below...

Monday part one

Hannah desperately tells Liz that the hospital are denying any wrongdoing, and that if she goes through court to get the money it'll be too late. Liz offers her life savings to help Hannah out, even though the treatment costs £25k. Jim is suspicious of Liz's former relationship with Johnny.

Steve sneaks off to a dance rehearsal with Abi, leaving Tracy suspicious when he says he is going for a suit fitting. Paul and Tim go to Bradford to do some digging on Duncan. Elsewhere, feeling like a third wheel at the factory to Sarah and Carla, Peter has a meeting with a potential buyer for his share. When the Gazette turn down Ken's short story he offers them Claudia's idea of tales from a hair salon.

Monday part two

Liz can only manage to raise £10k. When Steve lets slip that Liz and Johnny had a one night stand a jealous Jim sees a chance to get more money. Determined to show Steve how much he means to her Tracy runs him a bath, gives him a massage and offers him a 'free pass', leaving Steve shocked.

Tim is grateful that Gina let Sally know how hard he is working to prove her innocence, but is Gina developing feelings for Tim? Elsewhere, Ken invites Claudia for dinner and tries to persuade her to tell him her salacious stories from the salon for his book.

Wednesday part one

Tracy tells Steve to fill his boots and enjoy his pass before the wedding, and Steve doesn't realise that she simply means a free spa pass for the hotel where they are getting married. Instead, Steve thinks she is talking about sleeping with another woman. Ignoring Tim's warning that it could be a trap Steve eyes an opportunity with Abi at the dance lesson, will he cheat on Tracy?

Billy is shocked when he finds Josh on his doorstep. Josh explains that he's been discharged from hospital and has nowhere else to go. Jim lets Hannah know that he's going to get the money from Johnny so they don't need to take Liz's money at all. Meanwhile, Johnny is keen to find out who is blackmailing him and confronts Liz about whether she has told Jim about their one night stand. Elsewhere, Brian gets an interview for a teaching post, leaving Hope and Ruby wondering why Santa needs a job. Cormac continues to wind up Daniel and Ryan at the Bistro.

Wednesday part two

Liz is thrilled when Steve's DNA test 'proves' Hannah is his sister. Meanwhile, Steve pours his heart out to a friend saying he doesn't love Tracy, and admits that he can't marry her. Peter takes a call from Tracy to say that Amy has fallen at the spa and is in hospital, so Peter comes looking for Steve - but what will he find?

An unsuspecting Sean welcomes Josh to the flat and even suggests he could be a good catch for Emma. Uncomfortable, Billy points out that he is probably not boyfriend material. Johnny confides in Carla about Liz and the blackmail. Carla tells him to keep calm and do nothing. Elsewhere, the kids run rings round Brian now they don't believe he's Santa any more. Cormac suggests Ryan and Daniel go with him to a dodgy club in town, Adam warns Daniel about who Cormac's dad is.

Friday part one

Alya discovers from Sean that Josh is at Billy's flat and goes to confront him. After Billy realises that Alya has found out, he realise he has to tell David. Daniel tells Robert and Michelle who Cormac's dad is. Ryan, Sophie and Bethany are impressed when Cormac tells them he can get them into a new club opening in town. Michelle warns Ryan to be careful but as they prepare for a night’s clubbing Cormac offers Ryan a line of coke.

Steve is desperate to stop Peter talking to Tracy about what he saw but Peter is furious. Jude attends Yasmeen's first aid course but faints when she cuts her finger! Brian has a crisis of confidence over applying for the teaching job now he knows why the kids behaved for him.

Friday part two

Cormac takes some coke and offers ecstasy pills to Sophie, Bethany and Ryan. Bethany and Sophie leave and Ryan runs after them. Alone in the flat Cormac slips a bag of pills in Ryan's pocket. Angry Sophie rails at Ryan reminding him his drug taking almost cost her her life. Ryan tries to assure he has changed and heads back to the flat where he finds Cormac fitting. He calls Ali who dashes round believing an ambulance has also been called but too late he discovers that Ryan didn’t call one and urges him to, but before they can arrive Cormac dies.

Billy tries to explain to David how he felt responsible for what happened to Josh but he’s having none of it. Billy knows he has to tell Josh to leave. Steve takes Tracy to the Bistro as she is upset about Amy missing the wedding and is disconcerted to discover Peter on the next table. Will he keep his secret? Elsewhere, Jude lies to Angie about how well the first aid course went and he is shocked when Roy comes round with a cheque for £3k to help fund his paramedic training.