The latest Doctor Who trailer is here and it looks epic!

The BBC have announced the latest trailer for Doctor Who, and it looks seriously epic! The network shared the exciting teaser on Twitter, and captioned it with a quote from the Doctor herself, which read: "I'm the Doctor, when people need help, I never refuse." The trailer shows new footage from the upcoming series, including Jodie Whittaker's Doctor with her new companions, who defend her when someone challenges her authority, with one saying: "She's in charge bro." The clip also shows the Doctor saying: "I'm just a traveller. Sometimes I see things fixing, and I do what I can."

Jodie as the Doctor

Sharing their excitement for the show, which airs on 7 October, one person wrote: "This is a masterpiece. This really has me so excited & hyped, just WOW. I know people hate the music, but I feel like it's perfect and it gave me chills when it started playing here. 'I'm just a traveller - I see things that need fixing and I do what I can.' She IS the Doctor." Another person added: "This series looks absolutely brilliant. With every glimpse of her, I become more and more sure that Jodie was born to play The Doctor."

The official trailer is here! "I’m the Doctor, when people need help, I never refuse." #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/KAGogcYDfn — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 20, 2018

A third person shared screenshots from an emotional scene in the trailer, writing: "This already looks like a heartbreaking scene and we have no context whatsoever. I am very worried for my emotions." Jodie has previously spoken about playing the first female Doctor. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "It's really exciting. It's got a huge audience and a huge fan base and a loyal, wonderful fan base. Maybe this will open it up to maybe some new young faces that haven't necessarily been introduced to it yet. Because you forget that, if I'm the thirteenth, there's so much to watch and catch up on. It doesn't matter what age you come into it, you've got this wealth of amazing television to watch."

