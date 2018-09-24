This is why Gemma Atkinson wasn't supporting Gorka Marquez at his first live Strictly show Gorka Marquez lit up the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor with Katie Piper

Strictly Come Dancing may have returned with a bang on Saturday night, but there was one person who revealed she was sad to miss the first live show - Gemma Atkinson. The radio presenter took to social media to explain why she wasn't on hand to support her boyfriend Gorka Marquez and his new dance partner Katie Piper at the weekend. "Missed Strictly as I'm working but I'm reading such wonderful things about Gorks and Katie's dance," she wrote. "So proud. Thanks for supporting them."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez met on Strictly last year

Fans of the BBC show got to witness Gorka and Katie perform the Waltz to Adele's When We Were Young. "Nothing could of prepared me for how last night was going to feel," Katie wrote on Instagram. "What an emotional evening! My partner @gorka_marquez has been so patient and kind to me. I'm hoping to come back next week having learnt a lot more and be able to put it into action. Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages and left comments you are all so supportive and real."

The pro dancer has been partnered up with Katie Piper

The stunning performance comes shortly after Gemma revealed she's taking up Spanish classes, no doubt strengthening her close bond with her Strictly beau, who hails from Spain. She took to her Instagram stories to share a post, which read: "Officially start my Spanish lessons today! Vamos!" Vamos meaning "Let's go" in Spanish. Since confirming their romance in February, Gemma and Gorka's relationship has been going from strength to strength with the pair regularly updating their fans with sweet posts.

The soap star-turned-radio presenter has been open about their relationship, previously telling HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

